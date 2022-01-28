Where Data
Comes Alive
Any data. Any time horizon. Any scale.
Unlock the ultimate data experience.
The Live Data Platform
A limitless enterprise infrastructure for live data queries, analytics, insights, and retention. No data schema requirements. Index-free. Blazing fast. The technology of choice for engineering, DevOps, IT, and security teams to unlock the power of data.
Blazing Fast
Queries
Sub-second query performance powered by a patented parallel processing architecture. Work quicker and smarter to make better business decisions.
Limitless, Elastic Scalability
Ingest hundreds of terabytes effortlessly. No rebalancing nodes, storage management, or resource reallocation. Scale on a limitless flexible platform.
Unmatched Price-Performance
An efficient cloud-native architecture minimizes cost and maximizes output. Benefit from a predictable cost model with unmatched performance.
Hindsight:
See in 20/20
Keep your data for as long as you wish. Pay only as you query. Whether months or years, DataSet retains live, searchable real-time insights. Store indefinitely using DataSet-hosted or customer-managed, low-cost S3 storage.
Out-of-the-Box Integrations
Ingest structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data faster than ever before. Leverage turnkey integrations, APIs, agents, common log shippers, and Kafka for instant time to value.
Before DataSet, our logs were scattered all over the place because of the diverse technologies at TomTom. DataSet unifies all of our event data from all sources. We are now much faster at detecting and responding to incidents.
DataSet was by far the fastest solution that the CareerBuilder Cloud Operations team evaluated. With DataSet, we can resolve customer-facing issues far more quickly, cutting resolution time by 80 percent.
With DataSet, our engineering, infrastructure and security teams have one single source of truth to make data-driven decisions. We no longer have to stitch context across teams and use cases.
Trusted by the Community
DataSet has been named a 2022 G2 High Performer in the DevOps software category. Our user ratings recognize the advantages of the DataSet live data platform demonstrating customer value.