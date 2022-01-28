Get a Demo
Where Data

Comes Alive

Any data. Any time horizon. Any scale.
Unlock the ultimate data experience.
[Webinar] Discover the Power of Live Data -
The Live Data Platform

A limitless enterprise infrastructure for live data queries, analytics, insights, and retention. No data schema requirements. Index-free. Blazing fast. The technology of choice for engineering, DevOps, IT, and security teams to unlock the power of data.

Blazing Fast
Queries

Sub-second query performance powered by a patented parallel processing architecture. Work quicker and smarter to make better business decisions.

Limitless, Elastic Scalability

Ingest hundreds of terabytes effortlessly. No rebalancing nodes, storage management, or resource reallocation. Scale on a limitless flexible platform.

Unmatched Price-Performance

An efficient cloud-native architecture minimizes cost and maximizes output. Benefit from a predictable cost model with unmatched performance.

Hindsight:
See in 20/20

Keep your data for as long as you wish. Pay only as you query. Whether months or years, DataSet retains live, searchable real-time insights. Store indefinitely using DataSet-hosted or customer-managed, low-cost S3 storage.

Out-of-the-Box Integrations

Ingest structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data faster than ever before. Leverage turnkey integrations, APIs, agents, common log shippers, and Kafka for instant time to value.

Before DataSet, our logs were scattered all over the place because of the diverse technologies at TomTom. DataSet unifies all of our event data from all sources. We are now much faster at detecting and responding to incidents.

DataSet was by far the fastest solution that the CareerBuilder Cloud Operations team evaluated. With DataSet, we can resolve customer-facing issues far more quickly, cutting resolution time by 80 percent.

With DataSet, our engineering, infrastructure and security teams have one single source of truth to make data-driven decisions. We no longer have to stitch context across teams and use cases.

Meet Our Customers

Trusted by the Community

DataSet has been named a 2022 G2 High Performer in the DevOps software category. Our user ratings recognize the advantages of the DataSet live data platform demonstrating customer value.
DataSet ingests petabytes from any source at high throughput. In milliseconds, concurrent searches execute and deliver results at machine speed.

Data is the lifeblood of the digital economy. Innovation and progress are dependent on understanding data sets. Understanding comes from asking and receiving answers in real-time.

Unmatched Scale and Performance
at a Lower Cost. Unlock the
Ultimate Live Data Experience.

